Malik Zinad Wins in Germany

By Welsh Jack

Light-heavyweight hopeful Malik Zinad improved to 7-0 and notched his sixth stoppage with a 5th round TKO over Beka Aduashvili in the headline bout of a unique and entertaining Sunday morning card (11 am) in the town of Bielefeld, Germany. Zinad showed solid fundamentals and precise power punching as he dispatched his opponent without really getting hit. Aduashvili was willing, but completely outgunned as Zinad used his reach advantage well.

Zinad, a transplant from Libya currently based in Malta, is managed and co-trained by former WBC light heavyweight champion Donny Lalonde, who may soon have a hot prospect on his hands. Both Lalonde and Zinad understand the 23-year old needs further in-ring development so the immediate plan may soon involve moving to a more active boxing location like Hamburg. In the meantime, it was another step in the right direction for Team Zinad.

The rest of the card featured fighters with limited records but who all came to fight and gave the crowd plenty to cheer about. SSL Sport and Event Promotion delivered a solid show that also served as a fundraiser for Eduard Gutknecht, who remains in a medically induced coma.

Painfully brave 44-year old-debutant Mario Schroeder took a constant pounding but still came oh-so-close to snapping Elvis Hetemi‘s 100% knockout streak, only to get blasted out with 45 seconds left in the 6th and final round. Hetemi scored his 8th KO in as many fights.

Lightweight Jean Moraiti, now 14-10-4, dropped Nikoloz Berkatsashvili, 27-16, four times before scoring a 2nd round TKO.

Angelo Frank, now 9-0 (5), won by TKO over Jan Balog when Balog retired after the 4th of their scheduled 6 round middleweight tilt.

Welterweight Artur Mueller, now 2-0, took a unanimous 4 round decision overLukas Radic, 3-10-1.

The event’s only real snag may have been a considerable one, when it was subsequently reported that main event fighter Aduashvili fought while under medical suspension for an October KO loss. He is also listed with a TKO victory coming in November.