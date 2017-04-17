Mandatory Lippinets next in line for Indongo

Boxing News

Unbeaten IBF junior welterweight world champion Julius Indongo (22-0, 11 KOs) seized the WBA championship from Ricky Burns (41-6-1, 14 KOs) title with a one-sided twelve round unanimous decision on Saturday night at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The immediate talk over many social media networks was a unification showdown for Indongo against unbeaten WBC and WBO 140lb champ Terrance Crawford (30-0, 21 KOs).

There are a few roadblocks for that fight to happen immediately as Crawford already has a scheduled May 20th defense against Feliz Diaz (19-1, 9 KOs). Indongo has an IBF mandatory defense against unbeaten Sergey Lippinets (12-0, 10 KOs). Lippinets earned his #1 mandatory status by defeating Leonardo Zappavigna (35-3, 25 KOs) this past December by way of knockout. He then patiently waited as a unification was approved between Indongo and Burns. He feels he has waited long enough and now expects a deal for him to fight Indongo to be agreed upon real soon.

How long do you think it will be before a deal is finalized for you to fight Indongo next?

It was to my understanding that normally the IBF will give 30 days to start negotiations and I am sure it will be the case here. My managers told me that this coming week everything should be pretty much made clear.

Having just seen the awkward southpaw style of Indongo versus Burns do you feel that it would be hard to outpoint him over 12 rounds?

I have faced plenty of southpaws. I am not worried about that. I don’t even care if the fight was in his native Namibia. It won’t make a difference. He will not have a clue what hit him

Indongo has beaten the odds in his last two fights dethroning two world champions as the visiting fighter. What do you feel you can do differently that the last two could not?

All that beating the odds stuff to me only counts when you do it in the USA. His win in Russia versus Eduard Troyanovsky (25-1, 22 KOs) to me was a lucky punch. All due respect to Ricky Burns, but he seemed well past his prime in his fight vs Indongo in the UK. I think my last four opponents could knock Indongo out. I will be ready for whatever Indongo brings.

You have fought on a number of different promoters cards in your brief professional career. Who is your promoter?

The reason I have been on so many different promoters cards is because I am a promotional free agent. I stepped up and fought tough fighters that many did not want to fight. Guys like then unbeaten Haskell Rhodes, Levan Ghvamichava, and Walter Castillo I fought in consecutive fights. they had a combined 65 wins and just 4 losses when I faced them. My career has been guided by Al Haymon, Alex Vaysfeld, Andrew Zack, and Alex Mezhirovsky. I just fight whoever that put in front of me. All of them do their job very well.

Were you aware of the interest among some of the media of Indongo facing Crawford next in a unification?

It is to my understanding that I am fighting for the IBF title next. I respect all fighters that share the ring with me as I will Indongo as soon as he mans up and honors my mandatory challenge to him.