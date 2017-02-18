Manny, me and Bob are fine–Koncz

Boxing News

By Nick Giongco

The camp of Manny Pacquiao insists that all is well between the Filipino fighting senator and Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank. As Pacquiao sets the stage for an April 23 fight in the United Arab Emirates, Canadian Mike Koncz, who serves as the 38-year-old’s adviser told Fightnews on Saturday that it is definite that the Pacquiao’s defense of the World Boxing Organization welterweight crown won’t be held in Brisbane.

Arum was planning to bring Pacquiao to Australia to square off with undefeated Jeff Horn but the Middle East had a better financial package, prompting Koncz to get a deal in place for a fight either in Dubai or Abu Dhabi.

Still, Koncz maintains that the decision to fight in the UAE is just temporary.

“Manny has made it clear that he will end his career with Top Rank,” said Koncz, stressing that under Arum’s promotional genius, Pacquiao reached greater heights.

Of course, Koncz admits that sometimes issues get in the way but as professionals and with Arum’s wisdom, “we all find a way to work things out.”

“We all know about Bob’s contribution to Manny’s career and Manny knows that.”

“There is no bitterness…no war involving us,” added Koncz, adding that Pacquiao will spend the entire training camp in the Philippines before travelling to the UAE two weeks or ten days before the fight.

Horn “is still in the mix” of probable foes, concluded Koncz.