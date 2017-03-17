Mansour defeats Kauffman in war

Boxing News

By John DiSanto at ringside

In the main event at Reading’s Santander Arena, heavyweight Amir Mansour, 23-2-1, 16 KOs, defeated Travis Kauffman, 31-2, 23 KOs, over 12 rounds to win the USBA heavyweight title belt. Kauffman, Reading, PA, started fast and built an early lead, but Mansour, Wilmington, DE, took over in the second half. The bout remained close as both fighters tired, with both landing shots. As the fight wore on, Mansour’s work rate was better, allowing him to close the gap and eventually edge into the lead. The finish was furious, with both boxers apparently aware that every round counted down the stretch. After twelve full rounds, Mansour took the official decision by scores of 117-111, 115-113, and 114-114. The PA state title was also in the line.