Boxing News

Mansour targets Wilder, Kauffman claims robbery

Amir Mansour and Travis Kauffman spoke about their 12-round heavyweight war (won by Mansour via majority decision) that took place Friday night at the Santander Arena in Reading, PA.

Amir Mansour: “They thought I was old and would tire down the stretch, but I am mentally strong. I give Travis credit. He stood in there with me tonight. But as I waited for the scores, I knew I won the fight. These were honorable judges. I want Wilder next. I am 44-years-old. I want my shot. They should give me my shot and try to get me out of the way.”

Travis Kauffman: “I got robbed. It’s plain and simple. It was a good fight, but I thought I won by three rounds. He landed a couple of shots, but I clearly outworked him. I thought I landed more and did enough to get the win.”

Also commenting here two-time welterweight world champion Kermit Cintron and David Grayton, whose bout ended in a technical majority draw after Cintron was deemed unable to continue due to a cut over his right eye.

Kermit Cintron: “I was winning the fight. Then he started to apply pressure and he caught me when I was off balance. He kept coming in with his head, and he finally caught me good with it. I was fine and wanted to continue, but the doctor decided to stop the fight.”

David Grayton: “I won that fight. I think he could have continued. I was in control of the fight, but I was in his hometown, and you know how that goes.”










