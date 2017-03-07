Many activities to remember Gilberto Mendoza in March

Boxing News

By Gabriel F. Cordero



This month will mark one year since the passing of Gilberto Mendoza, the long time president of the World Boxing Association. There is been an extensive agenda to commemorate the memory of this important and appreciated leader of world boxing in Venezuela, Panama and other countries. Among the activities are the celebration of amateur and professional boxing in 20 states of Venezuela from March 6 to 10. On March 11th, the day Mendoza passed, there will be a public Mass in honor of Mendoza folowed by a pro card which will be attended many great Venezuelan boxing figures.

Panama will also pay homage to Mendoza with a mass at the San Francisco de Asís Church in Panama City on March 14.

Mendoza died last year in Venezuela after a tough battle with cancer. He was one of the most influential figures in Latin American sports and his legacy from KO to Drugs events and his contribution to modern boxing rules will always be remembered.