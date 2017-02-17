Manzanarez-Diaz undercard results

Boxing News

By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Los Angeles’s Tenochtitlan Nava (5-0, 1 KO) won a unanimous decision over Thomas Smith (3-4-1, 2 KO’s) of New Orleans in a scheduled four round super featherweight bout. Nava came out punching going forward as he landed some heavy shots on Smith in the opening round. Smith boxed as Nava continued to be the aggressor throughout the fight in route to the decision win. Judges scored the bout 40-36, 40-36, and 39-37.

Super featherweight Javier Martinez (1-0, 1 KO) of Dallas, Texas made his pro debut as he had a tough task in Miguel Barajas (2-2, 1 KO) of Guadalajara, Mexico. Going to toe to toe Barajas dropped Martinez in the closing seconds of round two but Martinez got up and continued to battle it out with Barajas. However in round four Martinez’s attack was too much for Barajas as referee Zachary Taylor stopped the fight at 2:44 of round four.

In the opening bout of the evening from the Belasco Theter super featherweight Jousce Gonzalez (4-0, 4 KOs) of Glendora , California scored a quick first round knockout over Emmanuel Valadez (3-3) of Mexico. Gonzalez sent Valadez to the canvas two times as the referee waived the bout.