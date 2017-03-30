Marco Huck, Mairis Briedis and Christina Hammer public workout

Boxing News



Photos: PhillipGatz c/o HSP

Two days before showdown in Dortmund, Germany, the main fighters Marco Huck, Mairis Briedis and Christina Hammer were presented to public for the last time at a training session.

The ring was situated in Fans world of the famous football club Borussia Dortmund, directly near the stadium Signal Iduna Park, which is with 80.000 spectators the biggest stadium in Germany.

Surprising visit in the beginning of the training session. Borussia goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller wanted to see the champions. “I´m a big boxing fan”, the former German national keeper said, “whenever it´s possible I try to see boxing live. I believe in Marco and Christina at Saturday night!”

Hucks opponent Mairis Briedis (21-0, 18 KO’s) is unbeaten in 21 fights. The athlete from Latvian capital Riga showed himself in very a good condition. “I´m well prepared, I worked hard, anything else we´ll see on Saturday. The chances are fifty-fifty.”

IBO cruiserweight champion of the world Marco Huck also was good in shape. He showed hard hits in the workout with trainer Oktay Urkal and the audience was deeply impressed. “Physically I´m in the best condition ever”, the champion said. And because of my special diet I have no problems with the weight. Now I want to go into the ring and cannot wait until Saturday. It´s time to fight!”

For WBC and WBO championess Christina Hammer it will be a very special evening. The unbeaten fighter from Dortmund has a real home match in the arena Westfalenhalle. “A dream comes true”, Jammer was happy. “I will do everything not to disappoint my fans!”