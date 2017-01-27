Marquez dismisses possible Pacquiao rematch

Boxing News

43-year-old former world champion Juan Manuel Marquez commented on a variety of interesting topics at the just concluded 3rd Annual “Jose Sulaiman Boxing Tournament of Security Forces” at the Federal Police facility in Mexico City.

On the possibility of another fight with archrival Manny Pacquiao:

“There are rumors on the networks that I have been offered $60 million to again fight Manny Pacquiao, but even if they give me $100 million, I will not fight him.”

On his future plans…

“I’m still training and I’m always running. I know I’ve been out for almost two years. This year definitely I think I’ll do two fights to assess how my body reacts. Passing those the tests, I would have another important fight. But first I have to talk to my family. If my family tells me, I’ll leave boxing. My family is now my priority.”

Regarding the clash between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr…

“It’ll be a fight where Julio Cesar’s strength and weight will be decisive to defeat Alvarez’s intelligence, punching and good boxing. Although I think his chance is less than Alvarez, if Chavez wins, it will be the beginning of a return to the big time. If Canelo wins, it will be just another victory for his career.”

On whether Mexican boxing is in crisis…

“What happens is that there are new fighters and future champions. Do not despair!”