Martin TKOs unbeaten Franco in upset

Boxing News

Featherweight veteran Christopher “S.D. Kid” Martin (30-8-3, 9 KOs) scored a big upset, stopping previously unbeaten prospect Daniel “Twitch” Franco (15-1-3, 10 KOs) in the third round on Thursday night at the EXCHANGE LA Nightclub in Downtown Los Angeles. The heavy-handed Franco started fast dropping Martin in the first round and dominating the action in the second stanza. However, Martin roared back in the third round, dropping Franco to the canvas. Although badly hurt from the knockdown, Franco kept going and was knocked down again prompting the fight to be stopped.

“No excuses, Martin did what he was supposed to do. I felt good in the first two rounds but got caught with a very good punch in the third. I congratulate him on his victory, he earned it,” said a disappointed Franco. “This setback sets up a big comeback and I’ll be back in the gym as soon as possible to get better and learn from this experience.”

Said Ray Chaparro, “Daniel did fantastic the first two rounds and had Martin hurt. But he got caught with a great punch from a smart veteran and that changed the course of the fight,” about the third round stoppage in the scheduled eight rounder.

“We’ll regroup as a team, however and will be stronger going forward.”