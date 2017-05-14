Martinez dethrones La Loba Munoz

Boxing News

Photos: Rafael Soto

Unheralded female super flyweight Guadalupe “Lupita” Martínez (15-9, 5 KOs) scored an upset ten round unanimous decision to dethrone WBC world champion Zulina “La Loba” Munoz (49-2-2, 28 KOs) on Saturday night at the Oasis Arena in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico. Scores were 95-94, 96-93, 96-93.

In the co-feature, welterweight Iván “Zurdo” Álvarez (26-7, 17 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Abner “Jagger” Lopez (26-6, 21 KOs). Alvarez dropped Lopez in round two en route to a 99-90, 98-91, 98-91 win.

Super welterweight Roberto “Amenaza” Garcia (40-3, 24 KOs) took a close eight round unanimous decision over Nestor “Chispa” Garcia (22-3, 17 KOs). Scores were 77-74, 76-75 and 76-75.\