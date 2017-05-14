Boxing News

Martinez dethrones La Loba Munoz

Photos: Rafael Soto

Unheralded female super flyweight Guadalupe “Lupita” Martínez (15-9, 5 KOs) scored an upset ten round unanimous decision to dethrone WBC world champion Zulina “La Loba” Munoz (49-2-2, 28 KOs) on Saturday night at the Oasis Arena in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico. Scores were 95-94, 96-93, 96-93.

In the co-feature, welterweight Iván “Zurdo” Álvarez (26-7, 17 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Abner “Jagger” Lopez (26-6, 21 KOs). Alvarez dropped Lopez in round two en route to a 99-90, 98-91, 98-91 win.

Super welterweight Roberto “Amenaza” Garcia (40-3, 24 KOs) took a close eight round unanimous decision over Nestor “Chispa” Garcia (22-3, 17 KOs). Scores were 77-74, 76-75 and 76-75.\










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.