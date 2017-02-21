Matchroom inks Buglioni

Boxing News

Frank Buglioni has signed a promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing and will defend his British Light-Heavyweight title against Ricky Summers at The O2 in London on March 4, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Buglioni ripped the crown from Hosea Burton in an epic clash in Manchester in December, stopping the local favorite in the last round of a grueling fight of the year contender.

The former super-middleweight world title challenger makes the first defense of his crown against the unbeaten Summers on a huge night at The O2 as David Haye and Tony Bellew meet in a heavyweight grudge match.