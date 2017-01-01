Matsumoto avenges his loss by stopping Lopez in rematch

Boxing News

By Joe Koizumi

Only once beaten prospect, Ryo Matsumoto (18-1, 16 KOs), 120.25, formerly ranked #2 in the WBO bantam ratings, avenged his sole setback by halting his Mexican conqueror Victor Uriel Lopez (9-6-1, 4 KOs), 119.75, with his furious assault at 1:09 of the third round in a schedule eight on the undercard of world title bouts on Friday in Tokyo, Japan. Matsumoto, a 5’8” elongated hard-puncher, had suffered an unexpected defeat by a TKO at the hand of Lopez since he wasn’t in good shape because of sudden thyroiditis after passing the weigh-in.

He wasn’t what he used to be only to show his lack of zip and sharpness only to be lopsidedly battered by Lopez, who was then awarded an upset victory. This time, Matsumoto, once introduced as internationally bright prospect by The Ring Magazine, turned the tables by putting on give-and-take exchanges and finally accelerated his attack to whip the durable Mexican en route to the referee’s well-timed stoppage. Matsumoto, a Lalo Guerrero stylist, hopes to re-enter world ratings and have a world title shot in the near future.

Fast-rising southpaw Hiroki Inoue (6-0, 5 KOs), 140, the cousin of Inoue brother (Naoya and Takuma), proved too much for compatriot Futoshi Usami (14-3-1, 11 KOs), 139.25, stopping him at 1:03 of the third round in a scheduled eight.

WBC#5 minimum Ryuji Hara (21-2, 12 KOs), 107.5, defeated Hiroya Yamamoto (10-5, 4 KOs), 107.5, in a curtain raiser eight.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.