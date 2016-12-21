Matthysse planning comeback

Boxing News

Argentine knockout artist Lucas Matthysse, and former Interim WBC super lightweight champion, will return to fight in the United States in April or May 2017. Lucas’ manager Mario Arano confirmed that the meeting with Oscar de la Hoya in Los Angeles was successful and the “Machine” will hit the button, in search of another worldwide opportunity from Golden Boy Promotions.

Matthysse resumed training last month in his home province and is forming a new working group that will be led by Mexican Joel Diaz. The Argentine blockbuster aged 34, has built a record of 37 victories, 34 of them by knockout, and four losses.

