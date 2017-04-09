May and Ogilvie victorious

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Classy featherweight Nathaniel May (17-1, 9 KOs) outscored Randy Braga (20-3-1) over twelve rounds to capture the vacant IBF Pan Pacific title at the Eaton Recreation Centre, Bunbury, Western Australia on Saturday. May controlled the action in most of the rounds at the conclusion scores were. Carl Zappia 115-113, Andrew Hind 119-109, Brian Rae 120-108.

Former world-rated lightweight Brandon Ogilvie (18-2-1, 9 KOs) scored a shutout ten round decision over Junjesie Ibgos (11-2-0) and at the conclusion scores were. Carl Zappia 100-89, Andrew Hind 99-91, Jeremy Allan 99-91. Ogilvie captured the vacant Australasian lightweight crown.