Mayfield targets Jones-Gunn winner

Boxing News

Former IBF world cruiserweight world champion Imamau Mayfield has thrown his hat into the ring to face the winner of tonight’s Roy Jones, Jr. vs.Bobby Gunn WBF World Cruiserweight title bout that will shown on Pay-Per-View.

The 44-yearold Mayfield of Freehold, New Jersey ended an eight-year hiatus last year in losing to then-undefeated heavyweight Dan Pasciolla, but he then came back to knock out Anthony Caputo Smith in six rounds on November 12th in Atlantic City.

Mayfield’s longtime friend/manager Vinny LaManna is adamant that Mayfield will have the right style to beat Jones or Gunn.

“This is a fight we would love to have. Imamu is in great shape, and after his win over Caputo Smith, he has the confidence that he can beat any cruiserweight out there,” said LaManna. “Jones has beating lesser guys, and a win over either of them would catapult Imamau back into the rankings and then he can see his way back to the title. The fight would make sense as it would put two older guys together in a fight that would have meaning. I am rooting for Gunn tonight, Bobby is a gentleman. If Bobby can pull the victory off tonight, Mayfield vs Gunn would be a big draw in New Jersey because both guys live in the Garden State. The point being is simple, if Imamu can’t beat the likes of Roy Jones’s or Bobby Gunn than who can he beat?”