Mayweather says comeback likely against MMA fighter McGregor

Former world champion Floyd Mayweather said tonight that it’s “likely” he will return to the ring against MMA star Conor McGregor. Floyd will be looking to move his unbeaten record to 50-0, while McGregor would be making his professional boxing debut.

“I don’t know if the fight’s gonna happen between me and Connor McGregor, but most likely the fight’s gonna happen,” Mayweather proclaimed on SkySports. “I believe I can get my number.”










