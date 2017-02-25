McDonnell-Vargas collide for WBC 122 belt

Boxing News

Gavin McDonnell is aiming to step out of his twin brother Jamie’s shadow and land in the big time when he faces Rey Vargas for the vacant WBC Super-Bantamweight title today at the Hull Ice Arena, live on www.klowdtv.com. Victory for Gavin would create a unique piece of British boxing history as he would join twin brother Jamie as a world ruler, with Jamie holding the WBA bantamweight crown and will make a sixth defense next time he enters the ring.

Weights:

Gavin McDonnell 120.8 vs. Rey Vargas 120

(WBC super bantamweight title)

Luke Campbell 134 vs. Jairo Lopez 133.1

(WBC silver lightweight title)

Tommy Coyle 139.6 vs. Rakeem Noble 139.9