McGregor signs, ball now in Floyd’s court

Boxing News

MMA star Conor McGregor has signed a reported “record-breaking” deal to make his pro boxing debut in a pay-per-view clash against former world champion Floyd Mayweather. Team McGregor is now waiting on the Mayweather camp to sign off on Floyd’s end. No terms have been announced. “The McGregor side is done. I’m starting to work on the Mayweather side now,” announced UFC President Dana White during an NBA telecast. “I’m not saying the fight will happen, but I’ve got one side done. Now it’s time to work on the other. If we can come to a deal with Haymon and Mayweather, the fight’s gonna happen.” As far as the rules for the match? “It’s going to be straight up boxing,” said White.