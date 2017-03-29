Medina outscores Delgado

Boxing News

By Robert Coster

Boxing returned to Santiago, the Dominican Republic’s second city and local fans were offered a dandy of a card on Monday night with close, competitive fights between eager young boxers. The main event saw Juan Orbin Medina (13-1, 5 KOs) score a unanimous 10 round decision over fellow prospect Henry Delgado (13-1, 10 KOs) in an excellent scrap. Medina won by 2, 4 and 9 points (the later being way off the mark). With this victory, Medina acquires the WBA Fedecaribe jr Lightweight title along with the Dominican national belt.

Other bouts on the card were just as exciting.

Promising jr Lightweight Yohan Vasquez (19-1, 16 KOs) had his hands full with Maikol Beaumont (12-1-1, 7 KOs) of Venezuela but did come out on top by points over 9 rounds, handing the visitor his first pro loss

Lightweight Marlyn Cabrera (22-1, 11 KOs) scored an impressive 3 round TKO over Richard Carrillo (24-8, 23 KOs) of Venezuela. Carrillo, known for his punching power, got a taste of his own medicine with Cabrera who knocked him down 3 times to force the stoppage.

Jose Anibal Cruz (22-6, 15 KOs) won the 130lb WBA International belt with a 9 round unanimous nod over Edwin Lopez (27-7-1, 24 KOs) of Puerto Rico.

The card was promoted by Cruz and Rodriguez Boxing Promotion and held at the Montevar las Colinas Discotheque.