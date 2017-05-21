Boxing News

Melindo stops Yaegashi in one to unify IBF 108lb belts

By Joe Koizumi

Filipino warrior, IBF interim junior flyweight champ Milan Melindo (36-2, 13 KOs), 107.75, very impressively unified the IBF belts as he dropped IBF full titlist Akira Yaegashi (25-6, 13 KOs), 107.75, Japan, three times in succession and scored a stunning TKO victory at 2:45 of the opening session on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan.

It was so surprising that Yaegashi, well-known by his durability and gameness, so quickly suffered a shocking defeat at the hand of the Filipino battler who wasn’t regarded as a hard-puncher. Midway in the first round Milando connected with a well-timed left hook, which had the Japanese down on the seat of trunks. It didn’t look so damaging a knockdown, but Milando repeated a same left hook to the still unstable Yaegashi, flooring him again. The Japanese champ, making his third defense, recklessly fought back toe-to-toe and absorbed a solid left-right combination, badly hitting the deck for the third time in the first session. Referee Eddie Hernandez (US) didn’t hesitate to call a halt to save the loser from further punishment.

The judges were Willam Lerch (US), Danrex Tapdasan (Philippines) and Takeshi Shimakawa (Japan), who didn’t tally even a round. Anything can happen in the ring, but Yaegashi’s quick humiliation by Milando wasn’t expected by any of the spectators at Ariake Colosseum.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.
