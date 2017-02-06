Melindo-Yaegashi pushed back to May

Boxing News

Earlier last month, it was reported that the clash between IBF Interim world Jr. flyweight titleholder Milan Melindo against regular world champion Akira Yaegashi was negotiated to take place in March. But according to ALA Promotions President/CEO Michael Aldeguer, recent developments have the fight pushed back to May in Japan.

Melindo recently won the IBF world Jr. Flyweight title over Thailand’s Fahlan Sakkreerin Jr. last November, making him the mandatory challenger to regular world champion Yaegashi.

Milan Melindo won his first championship back in 2007. Then undefeated and scoring impressive victories one after another, the boxing world watched in anticipation as “El Metodico” continued to win title after title; rising higher in rankings, working his way up for a world championship.

Despite his smooth career success, Melindo soon realized the climb to the top wasn’t easy, as he had to deal with setbacks before achieving his dream of becoming a world titleholder.

Melindo lost his first world title attempt against former WBA and WBO unified world champion Juan Francisco Estrada in 2013 at the Cotai Arena, Macau via unanimous decision. He maintained a three –win streak over formidable Mexican warriors in former WBA world interim light flyweight champion Jose Alfredo Rodriguez and one-time world title challengers Martin Tecuapetla and Saul Juarez.

He failed his second world title bid to Mexican Javier Mendoza in the latter’s hometown in May 2015. The fight ended n a 6th round stoppage due to head clashes between the two fighters. Melindo, through various interviews, stated he wanted a rematch – one that will never be materialized.

Melindo finally won a world title over then IBF #3 Fahlan Sakkreerin Jr. of Thailand last November 26, at the Cebu Coliseum, Philippines.

Yaegashi, on another hand, won the IBF world title from Javier Mendoza in 2015. He has since defended his title twice against Martin Tecuapetla and Thailander Wittawas Basapean. Both Mendoza and Tecuapetla are common opponents Melindo and Yaegashi share.

Yaegashi has also held the WBA world minimumweight title in 2011 before losing it to Kazuto Ioka the year after, in a WBA/WBC unified world championship. Moving two divisions up, he won the WBC world flyweight belt from Toshiyuki Igarashi in 2013, defending it thrice before losing to no.1 pound-for-pound king Roman Gonzalez in 2014.