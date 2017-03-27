Boxing News

Melissa St Vil headlines card in Haiti on Friday

Photo Courtesy Boxe Internationale

By Robert Coster

Brooklyn-born super featherweight Melissa St Vil will headline an interesting card in Petionville, Haiti, this coming Friday. Says promoter Jacques Deschamps, “We are having a card with four title fights which is a first in Haiti!”

The six-fight card reads as follow:

WBC Silver belt Champion St Vil (9-2-3) defends her crown against Mexican Jessica Gonzalez (7-3-1, 1 KO). The charismatic Haitian-American boxer conquered the hearts of local fans in her first outing in Haiti in November last year.

WBA #11 light heavyweight Azea Augustama (20-2,12Kos) puts his WBA Fedelatin title on the line against rugged Gusmyr Perdomo (23-7,16 KOs) of Venezuela. A victory for Augustama will open the door of the WBA top ten ratings.

Junior middleweight Wilky Campfort (22-3, 8 KOs) goes against Paul Valenzuela Jr (20-4, 14 KOs) of Mexico for the vacant WBA Fedelatin title. Campfort failed in a title fight for the IBF crown in 2015 but hopes to rebound with a win over Valenzuela, a busy (2bouts in 2017) scrapper who has scored first round knockouts in his last three fights.

The fourth title fight will see puncher Daniele Scardina (9-0, 9 KOs), a former member of the Italian amateur national team, crosses gloves against much more experienced Wilmer Mejia (21-8-2, 16 KOs) of the Dominican Republic for the vacant WBA Fedecaribe super middleweight belt.

Two other non-title bouts are on the card. WBA #6 lightweight contender Evens “The Sun City Kid” Pierre (27-1, 17 KOs) battles Venezuelan lightweight champion Alfonso Perez (12-8, 8 KOs), former WBC junior featherweight champion Alicia Ashley (23-11-1, 4 KOs) of Jamaica faces Dominican veteran Liliana Martinez (20-16, 12 KOs).










