Melrose Fight Night results

Boxing News

By Matt Thompson at ringside

Photos by Emily Harney

Jr middleweight Greg “The Villain” Vendetti did not have to steal the win in Saturday’s main event of the Murphys Boxing “Melrose Fight Night” event at Memorial Hall in Melrose, MA, because he walked right in and took it in the opening stanza.

Facing the most experienced foe of his career, Vendetti from neighboring Stoneham, MA, walked straight at 46-fight veteran Ryan Davis of East Saint Louis, IL, from the opening bell as both men met in the middle of the ring and began exchanging punches. It was Vendetti’s sense of range and leverage that tilted the budding slugfest in his favor, dropping Davis to a knee with a short, clean right hand to the chin two minutes into the opening round. Rising at the count of eight, Davis tried firing back, but Vendetti again closed the gap and landed a perfect right to the body under a Davis jab, again dropping him to his knees in obvious pain. Bravely beating the count but still grimacing, Davis was sent to an early retirement by referee Jackie Morrell, who mercifully halted the bout at the final bell. With the impressive victory, Vendetti, from neighboring Stoneham, improves to 14-2-1 with 10 KOs.

Recent Murphys Boxing signing Carlos Gongora looked frightening, blasting our Dominican power puncher Vermin Betancourt at 2:39 of the first round in a super middleweight bout. The tall southpaw from Ecuador, a two-time Olympian, showed outstanding balance and precision sharpshooting Betancourt, landing combinations while seemingly always in the perfect position to punch with speed and leverage. A clean straight left followed by a pair of hooks ended Betancourt’s night as he dropped face first to the canvas. Attempting to rise, he again fell into the corner pad, prompting referee Leo Gerstel to wave off the carnage. Gongora, fighting for the second time in seven days, is now 8-0, 7 KOs while Betancourt drops to 29-5 with 23 KOs.

Jr middleweight Travis Gambardella from Revere, MA, remained undefeated shutting out the slick Jordan Rosario of Jersey City over four entertaining rounds. Pressing the action from the opening bell, Gambardella (2-0-1) worked behind the jab looking for power combinations while Rosario showed excellent defense and just enough offense to keep Gambardella honest, but not enough to impress the judges enough to award him a round. All judges had the bout at 40-36.

Former world jr amateur champion “Sugar” Ray Moylette of County Mayo, Ireland looked impressive stopping tough journeyman Bryan “The Brick” Abraham from Schenectady, NY, after the first round. Landing an arrow-straight jab at will, Moylette looked poised and relaxed, picking his shots against the veteran of 34 bouts, rocking his head back with jabs and lead hooks. Stunning Abraham near the end of the first round, Abraham was slow returning to his corner, where ringside physician Edgar Ballenas stepped in to assess his condition. Not liking what he saw, the experienced ring doctor waved off the bout between rounds. Moylette improves to 4-0, 2 KOs.

Jr welterweight Dominic Monzione (2-0, 2 KOs) of Lynfield, MA, walked through the determined late sub Patrick Leal (0-3) of Somerville, MA. Scheduled to fight Philly’s Josue Rivera, Monzione found himself without an opponent when Rivera inexplicably pulled a no-show. Working diligently throughout the night, matchmaker Mark Vaz managed to secure Leal, who had recently fought in Rhode Island, to accept the fight on a few hours notice. Coming out blasting, Monzione forced Leal back to the ropes, where Leal bravely fired back, catching Monzione with the inside of a forearm, forcing him to the canvas. Called a knockdown by referee Morrell, Monzione immediately leapt on Leal, hurting him with a clean right to the temple, finishing him with a vicious combination in the neutral corner, the action being called to a halt at 1:41 of the opening round.

The widely popular Derek Silveira from nearby Salem, MA, overcame a flash knockdown at the hands of Mexican warrior Roberto Valenzuela (69-75-2, 56 KOs) after eating a clean right toward the end of the second round in a jr middleweight encounter. The well-conditioned Silveira, fighting for the second time after a 3 ½ year layoff, sprang to his feet, and continued to fight back the remainder of the round. Much to the surprise of the audience and this writer alike, Valenzuela quit on his stool after a spectacular second round, claiming cramps in his legs. Silveira improves to 12-1, 7 KOs with the victory. A Vendetti-Silveira bout, perhaps for Vendetti’s New England Jr Middleweight title would be an extremely intriguing local fight.

Power-punching Khiry “TNT” Todd of Lynn, MA scored an easy first round KO over 0-4 Demertrius Thomas of Philly, much to the delight of his huge cheering section in a welterweight clash. A combination at 1:45 of the first sent Thomas crumpling to the canvas, boosting Todd to 5-0, 5 KOs.

Asterio “Pretty Boy” Jorgo was successful in his professional debut, coming out with a unanimous decision over the extremely game Natan Schulte (0-2) of Brazil via Woburn, MA in a very enjoyable middleweight bout.

The perfect opening bout pitted the experienced veteran against the young up-and-comer as New Yorker (via Paris, France) Yurik Mamedov picked up his sixth victory with a majority decision over Brockton, MA resident Antonio Chavez Fernandez (7-29-2). Both fighters showed excellent skills. Slugging it out for six rounds, the switch-hitter Fernandez had better luck from the southpaw stance, while Mamedov showed excellent poise, making the adjustments to get in range against the tall, lanky Fernandez. Trained by the well-respected Simon Bakinde, Mamedov improves to 6-0, 3 KOs.

The “Melrose Fight Night” show promoted by Murphys Boxing was a sold out event with attendance at 871.