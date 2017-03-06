Mendez to face Aguilar March 11

Boxing News

Lightweight Manuel Mendez, fresh off his first round, one-punch knockout victory over Vitor Freitas on SHOWTIME in November, returns to the ring as the main attraction of “Night of Champions,” Thompson Boxing Promotions’ annual, private event.

The 4-bout card originates from the Doubletree Hotel in Orange, Calif. this Saturday, March 11.

Mendez (13-1-2, 1 KOs), trained by Joel Diaz, will test his power-punching skills against Costa Rica’s Bergman Aguilar (14-2-1, 4 KOs) in the “Night of Champions” 8-round main event.

“In training camp, we worked on a lot of new offensive strategies,” said Mendez, 26. “Fans are going to see an even more aggressive Manuel Mendez on March 11.”

Southern California fan favorite Juan Reyes (13-3-3, 2 KOs), who recently moved up in weight to junior lightweight, faces the experienced Miguel Angel Mendoza (23-10-2) of Mexico in the 8-round co-feature.

Reyes, of boxing hot bed Riverside, Calif., rebounded nicely in October by overwhelming Cesar Villarraga in a unanimous decision win. Prior to that Reyes had suffered two, tough losses by decision.

“I have to start another winning streak,” said the 27-year-old Reyes. “I had an excellent training camp with quality sparring and I’m ready to get this win.”

Junior lightweight prospect Michael Dutchover (3-0, 3 KOs) of Midland, Tex. will fight an opponent to be named later (4-rounds). Dutchover, an elite prospect with devastating punching power, is co-promoted by Thompson Boxing and Banner Promotions.

In the show opener, a pair of junior lightweights will make their pro debut: Jose Salinas of Indio, Calif. and Kenneth Davis, Jr. of Reno, Nev. (4-rounds).