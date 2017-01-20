Mendoza says WBA remains steadfast in pursuit of a single champion

Boxing News

WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza told the Panamanian press on Friday morning that the organization’s commitment to having a single WBA champion in each division remains strong. “It’s not easy to clean house, but we’re doing everything possible. Most insiders know that an interim title for Argentinian Brian Castaño was approved, but this was a deal struck long ago and it was my duty to fulfill it. However, this is the last we’ll do,” said Mendoza.

He also stressed that Panamanian 130lb super champion Jezreel Corrales must fight American Jason Sosa, the regular champion of the division, thus continuing the reduction of champions. “We must remember that in 2016 Takashi Uchiyama and Javier Fortuna were ordered to fight by a resolution of the Championships Committee, however, they lost to Corrales and Sosa, who thus inherited this commitment.”

Regarding heavyweight division, Mendoza commented, “we ordered a tournament last year which couldn’t unfold due to many inconveniences. For this reason, I clarify here: Klitschko vs. Joshua is the super championship, Briggs vs. Oquendo is the regular title. The winner of the first bout should face Luis Ortiz, and the second meet Alexander Ustinov.”

Amateur and professional boxing

Since last year, there was the controversial entry of professionals into Olympic boxing. Mendoza didn’t ignore the issue and approached the International Amateur Boxing Association (AIBA). “We believe in uniting boxing and that’s why we approached Dr. Ching-Kuo Wu to know his vision. I must say that I agree with him on many things, but we will soon have a new meeting. Boxing is changing and we must adapt and move forward together,” Mendoza said.

He also touched on amateur competition as part of the WBA’s successful “KO to Drugs” campaign. “I do not agree with doing amateur boxing tournaments without a prior approach to AIBA. I think we should respect and do things in the best way.” Mendoza added that at a planned second meeting with Dr. Wu, they will start work on new tournaments that can be beneficial for fighters.

The fight against doping

Mendoza also touched on the subject of doping and said that the position of the AMB will be much tougher this 2017. “We know that the WBC has reached an agreement with the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) and we’ll do the same. We believe that positive initiatives should be followed no matter where they come from. Although our drug policy has always been strong, we’ll make it even stronger.

Finally, Mendoza promised to be closer to the press this year. “2016 was very tough due to mourning the loss of my father. I kept away from the media and worked behind the scenes. It won’t be like this in 2017, we’ll be closer.”