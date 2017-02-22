“Meserito” Rodriguez arrives in Miami

Boxing News

Photo: All Star Boxing

WBO Latin Jr. Bantamweight Champion and #4 contender Ricardo “Meserito” Rodriguez of Mexico City arrived today in Miami in anticipation of his upcoming bout this Friday against undefeated Carlos “The Kid” Narvaez of Puerto Rico at the Tony Rosa Community Center in Palm Bay, Florida. Rodriguez will be doing interviews for Titulares y Mas and other Telemundo Network Programs. The weight-in tomorrow at 5PM will be open to the public with a Fan Fiesta at Space Coast Harley Davison dealer located at1440 Sportsman Ln NE, Palm Bay, FL.

6 Bouts total, doors open at 7:30 PM, first bout at 8:00 PM. Tickets on sale by calling (321) 952-3443 or at the door the night of event. The show is being presented by Tuto Zabala’s Jr., All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Telemundo Deportes, Florida’s Space Coast and The City of Palm Bay. The Rodriguez-Narvaez fight is in association with Promociones Miguel Cotto. The main event will be televised live at 11:35 PM on Telemundo.