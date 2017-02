Boxing News

WBO #5 rated jr bantamweight Ricardo “Meserito” Rodriguez (16-3, 5 KOs) of Mexico scored a spectacular fourth round KO over Puerto Rico’s Carlos “The Kid” Narvaez (15-1, 6 KO’s) on Friday night at the Tony Rosa Community Center in Palm Bay, Florida. Rodriguez laid out the previously unbeaten WBO #15 rated Narvaez for the count with an explosive left hook to retain his WBO Latin jr. bantamweight title.