Michael Conlan Media Day

Boxing News

By Miguel Maravilla

Photos: Mikey Williams / Top Rank

Two-time Irish Olympian super bantamweight Michael Conlan of Belfast, Ireland held a media workout Wednesday afternoon at the Wild Card West Gym in Santa Monica, California. Conlin makes his debut in one week as he will step into the ring to take on Tim Ibarra (4-4) on St. Patrick’s Day, Friday March 17th at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York as he will headline the Solo Boxeo on UniMas telecast.

Here is what Conlin had to say

“I can’t wait it’s going to be a special night and there is so much hype around it. I am really excited about this,” Michael Conlan told Fightnews.com “I am fighting Tim Ibarra he is 4-4 and very tough, he is not a push over this is an opportunity for him so he will be ready,”

“It’s the biggest national holiday in Ireland so you can say there is added pressure,”

“You will see a lot of Irish fans they travel well,”

“Ireland is coming to New York and that night Ireland will be the capital of New York,”

“Preparation has been great. I have had a tough camp and I feel good,” Conlan on his preparation. “It’s fantastic and a pleasure to be sharing the gym with guys like Oscar Valdez, Jessie Magdaleno, and Jayson Quigley. I sparred both Jessie and Oscar. It’s great sparring and I am happy to be training alongside with them,”

“I will give the fans entertainment, excitement, and a happy ending with a nice party after,”

Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla