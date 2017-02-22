Boxing News

Michael Perez to face Marcelino Lopez on April 20

Longtime super lightweight contender Michael “The Artist” Perez (24-2-2, 11 KOs) looks to rebound and get back into title contention when he faces off with once-defeated Argentinian slugger Marcelino “Nino” Lopez (32-1-1, 17 KOs). The fight will be a 10 round bout and will take place on April 20 at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY, live on ESPN.

In the 10-round co-feature, IBF North American welterweight titleholder Rashidi “Speedy” Ellis (17-0, 12 KOs) will make his first title defense against the John Karl Sosa (13-2, 6 KOs) of Caguas, Puerto Rico.

Also in action, super lightweight prospect Travell Mazion (10-0, 10 KOs) is also set to fight on the undercard as is Eddie “E-Boy” Gomez (19-2, 11 KOs).










