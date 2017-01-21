Mickey Roman: I will beat Miura

Boxing News

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Just a week away from his fight with WBC #1 rated super featherweight Takashi Miura, #2 rated contender Miguel “Mickey” Román says he’s a dangerous fighter who has been ducked out of fear that he can take the belt off champion Francisco “El Bandido” Vargas, who has delayed fighting Roman on several occasions.

Roman is showing his displeasure at fighting Miura when as mandatory challenger he has already fought Jili Giner and Jerope Mercado. Román will Miura in a final eliminator, while the right to face Vargas was given to WBC #7 Miguel “Alacrán” Berchelt. The Roman-Miura winner will be the next challenger to the Vargas-Berchelt winner. Both fights take place at the Fantasy Springs Resort in Indio, California, with HBO televising.