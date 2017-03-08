Middleweights Johnson, Coley Clash at Battle at the Boat 110

Boxing News

Battle at the Boat, the longest-running tribal boxing series in the United States, returns to the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash. for its 110th installment on Saturday, March 18. Rising middleweight stars Dashon Johnson (22-20-3, 7 KOs) and Aaron Coley (13-1-1, 6 KOs) will headline the card with a 10-round main event.

Johnson, seeking to win his 23rd career fight, is 7-2 over his last nine contests and has won three straight at the Emerald Queen. In his last bout, Johnson defeated Ricardo Pinell (14-2-1) on Jan. 20 by TKO. His other local victories have come against Mike Gonronski (20-1-1) and Izaak Cardona (14-3). Johnson’s only two defeats over the last two years have come against top contenders J’Leon Love and undefeated Jesse Hart, who have a combined record of 44-1.

“Dashon has turned into a fan favorite at the Emerald Queen,” promoter Brian Halquist said about Johnson, who is also a former MMA fighter with appearances on two UFC Fight Night cards. “The names of the fighters he’s faced and defeated is very impressive.”

Coley (13-1-1) brings an equally impressive resume into the showdown, having won his last four fights. His lone setback came in 2015 against Ievgen Khytrov, whose only career loss came in January against Immanuwel Aleem in a bout for the WBC Silver middleweight title.

Highlighting the undercard will be a six-round semi main event between Andres Reyes (5-2-1) and Jacob Sizlasi (4-3, 4 KOs) in the 140-pound divison.

The card will also feature a 175-pound contest between Cameron Sevilla-Rivera (7-4-1, 5 KOs) and Kian Heidari, and a 135-pound fight between undefeated Gio Cabrera-Mioletti (5-0, 1 KO) and Niko McFarland (0-2).

Tickets are available through the EQC box office and all Ticketmaster Outlets. Preliminary bouts will have a start time of 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.