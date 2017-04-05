Mijares, Rojas collide in crossroads battle

Boxing News

Three-time former world champion Cristian “Diamante” Mijares will face former world champion Tomás “Gusano” Rojas in a crossroads showdown on Saturday night at the international Oasis Arena in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico. Mijares previously defeated Rojas on points in 2004. The 36-year-old Rojas is 48-14-1 with 32 KOs and has won nine straight. The 35-year-old Mijares is 55-8-2 with 26 KOs and has won six straight. He is currently ranked #4 by the WBC in the featherweight division.