Mike Perez returning as a cruiserweight

Boxing News

Former heavyweight contender Mike Perez has made the move down to cruiserweight to reignite his career. Perez will meet Tommy McCarthy on June 10 at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Ireland. For Perez, today marks two years to the day since his last contest, a WBC world heavyweight title eliminator against Alexander Povetkin in Russia. McCarthy is looking to bounce back from missing out on the mandatory spot for the British title when he lost to Matty Askin in November.

In the headliner, unbeaten local talent Ryan Burnett challenges IBF world bantamweight champion Lee Haskins.