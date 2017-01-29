Mikey Garcia planning lightweight division takeover

Boxing News

By Miguel Maravilla

“Mikey” Garcia (36-0, 30 KOs) of Oxnard, California, became a three-division world champion after crushing WBC lightweight champion Dejan Zlaticanin (22-1, 15 KOs) on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

“This is only the beginning,” said Garcia. “I am very happy, this is my third world title. This time it means more to me. The way the fight ended was unbelievable but he was a well worthy champion. I stuck to my plan and came out with the victory.”

And for his future plans? “My main focus is the 135 pound division. I feel good here with my speed. We have plans in the future to move to 140. 147 may take a year or two. Right now it’s 135…give me another 2 or 3 months. I can be back anytime soon. I would like to fight anybody at 135 and unify. In the meantime, I don’t want to be waiting. I want to get back in the ring.

“If Lomachenko and Bob Arum wants to go to 135 and fight me, we can do that. I hear the fans and media calling for that fight but I have not heard anything from their side!”