Mikey Garcia says Linares should beat Crolla again

Boxing News

WBC lightweight world champion Mikey Garcia (36-0, 30 KOs) will join the SHOWTIME announce team as a guest analyst for the rematch between WBA lightweight world champion Jorge Linares and Anthony Crolla on Saturday at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. The WBC has mandated that the winner of Linares-Crolla II must face Garcia, who knocked out defending champion Dejan Zlaticanin on Jan. 28 in his second fight back following a 30-month layoff.

“I’m excited to participate as guest analyst for this rematch,” said Garcia. “These are two of the most competitive boxers in my division. Jorge Linares won the first fight, but Crolla can create a different outcome. Linares has good hand speed, timing, reflexes and has power in both hands. Crolla has a good right hand and has shown some solid body work in his recent fights. While Crolla is getting better with each fight, Linares is likely still the better boxer, and should edge him out in a close fight.”