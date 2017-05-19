Mikhalkin, Daser, Hammer victorious

Boxing News

Light heavyweight Igor Mikhalkin (20-1, 9 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Thomas Oosthuizen (27-1-2, 16 KOs) on Friday night at the Arena Barclycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany. Scores were 118-109, 118-110 and 118-110.

Cruiserweight Mario Daser (13-0, 6 KOs) battered out of shape former world champion Ola Afolabi (22-6-4, 11 KOs) for three rounds before the bout was halted.

WBO #2 heavyweight Christian Hammer (22-4, 12 KOs) outpointed Zine Eddine Benmakhlouf (22-5-1, 12 KOs) over ten rounds. Scores were 96-94, 96-93 and 96-93.

Super lightweight Fatih Keles (8-0, 5 KOs) edged Rafik Harutjunjan (10-2, 5 KOs) over ten. Scores were 96-95, 95-94 and 97-92).