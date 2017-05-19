Boxing News

Mikhalkin, Daser, Hammer victorious

Light heavyweight Igor Mikhalkin (20-1, 9 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Thomas Oosthuizen (27-1-2, 16 KOs) on Friday night at the Arena Barclycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany. Scores were 118-109, 118-110 and 118-110.

Photo: EC boxing

Cruiserweight Mario Daser (13-0, 6 KOs) battered out of shape former world champion Ola Afolabi (22-6-4, 11 KOs) for three rounds before the bout was halted.

Photo: EC boxing

WBO #2 heavyweight Christian Hammer (22-4, 12 KOs) outpointed Zine Eddine Benmakhlouf (22-5-1, 12 KOs) over ten rounds. Scores were 96-94, 96-93 and 96-93.

Photo: EC boxing

Super lightweight Fatih Keles (8-0, 5 KOs) edged Rafik Harutjunjan (10-2, 5 KOs) over ten. Scores were 96-95, 95-94 and 97-92).










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.