Milando, Rodriguez arrive in Japan

Boxing News

Report, Photos by Joe Koizumi

IBF interim 108-pound champion Milan Melindo, Philippines, arrived in Tokyo, Japan on Monday as he is slated to face the full champ Akira Yaegashi in the IBF unification title bout on this coming Sunday.

Also arrived WBO 115-pound mandatory challenger Ricardo Rodriguez, from California, since he will have an ambitious crack at the WBO belt against Naoya Inoue at the Arikake Colosseum on the same card on Sunday. The Inoue-Rodriguez will headline the show presented by Ohashi Promotions.