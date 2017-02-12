Milwaukee Results: Nicholas stops Glenn

Boxing News

By Craig Wick at ringside

The upper-midwest promotional footprint of “Seconds Out” continues to expand, with the opulent Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee playing host to their latest offering Saturday night.

In main event action, a light heavyweight contest scheduled for eight, Ramon Luis Nicolas (9-2, 6 KOs) Miami, FL dismantled Michael Glenn (4-11-3, 1 KO) Hutchinson, KS with tortuous body work to the point where Glenn elected to remain on his stool as round four was scheduled to begin. This was a stay busy fight for Nicolas, and the steady pasting he applied early on to the body of Glenn ensured that fans would be heading home early. The curtain came down in round three, after Glenn was dropped twice, both as a result of thudding shots downstairs. The Kansas fighter made it back to his corner however he was in no condition to continue and the fight was called, officially going into the books as a 4th round TKO.

In a four round heavyweight attraction, local favorite Jonny Luna (3-0, 2 KOs) stretched Minnesota’s Leonard Marsaw (0-2 ) for the count at 1:31 of the opening round. Three right hooks, two to the body and the clincher upstairs damn near launched Marsaw airborne, and when he landed, he had no inclination in getting up.

Livan “The Machine Gun Kid” Navarro (6-0, 4 KOs) Miami, FL remained perfect after Antoine Elerson (2-19-1) Milwaukee, was not allowed to come out of his corner for the 3rd after sustaining what was described as an injury to his right ankle. Bum ankle or not, the super lightweight matchup, scheduled for six, did not appear to be heading to a judge’s decision as Navarro was starting to lay down some serious hurt when the stoppage was announced.

Milwaukee’s Angelo Buchanan (3-1-1, 1 KO) slept walked for a large segment of his four-round light heavyweight bout with Martez Williamson (2-15, 1 KO) Akron, OH, and it cost him in the end. Williamson never hurt, but simply outworked Buchanan, whose anemic punch output could have been counted on two hands, with several fingers previously amputated. Kudos to judges Patrick Morley and Woody Kislowski for turning in scorecards (39-37, and 40-36, both for Williamson) which awarded the majority decision to the deserving out-of-towner.

Unbeaten Cuban, Marcos “The Tsunami” Forestal (7-0, 5 KOs) walked down well-traveled 40-fight veteran, Dewayne Wisdom, Indianapolis, IN, taking an easy decision after six rounds of super bantamweight action. The stalking, southpaw Forestal had Wisdom in retreat from the bell, working behind a nice right jab while mixing in straight lefts to the head and ripping hooks to the body. Forestal, who was deducted a point in round four from a debatable low blow, scored the fight’s only official knockdown late in round six with a straight left hand to the head. No stress on the three judges, who all adjudicated 59-52. Keep an eye on Forestal, his ceiling appears to be fairly high.

In opening super middleweight action, Irosvani “The Assasin” Duvergel, Miami, FL, had no opposition to contend with in his pro debut, smacking reluctant Alec Ivy, Indianapolis, IN, around the ring from the get-go until the charade was thankfully halted at only 47 seconds in.

Fight Night Finales: the trendy ‘Wisconsin Center’ presents gorgeous trappings for a night of boxing, and hopefully it will be utilized more often. Throw in its location, downtown Milwaukee, which is truly underrated for the attractions and nightlife it provides, and fight fans can have themselves an enjoyable night out. Not sure how “Seconds Out” cornered the market on Cuban fighters, but glad they’re displaying their superlative talents in the Midwest and not Miami. This correspondent enjoys the round-card gals as much as the next guy, but draw the line when they’re sporting more tattoos than all of the night’s fighters combined….