Miranda-Diaz May 13 in Medellin

Boxing News

Boxing makes a quick return to Medellin, Colombia, on Saturday May 13th following a successful 2017 debut this past March 4th. The main event will feature Daniel “Macarron” Miranda (10-2, 7 KOs) of Panama versus local favorite Luis “Machete” Diaz (17-3-1, 10 KOs) of Colombia. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the vacant WBA Fedbol super featherweight title on the line. The site of the event as the first will be the Coliseo Carlos Mauro Hoyos Jiménez. The show will be promoted by Andy Kim (AK Promotions) and Ramon Arellano (Arellano Boxing). The co-feature is to be unbeaten teen sensation Rene Tellez Giron (8-0, 4 KOs) of Mexico against an opponent to be announced.

The fight will be a big step up for Miranda especially on the road. His promoter Kim is making sure he will be as well prepared possible. Kim will promote his first event in Panama April 8th in the hometown of Miranda, who will headline the card in a 6 round lightweight main event against journeyman Nelson Guillen (8-10, 3 KOs).