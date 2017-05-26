Mohoumadi-Rebrassé for EBU 168lb title

Boxing News

By Marco Bratusch

New European super middleweight king Hadillah Mohoumadi (22-4-1, 16 KOs) will defend his continental laurel in a voluntary affair against his French countryman Christophe Rebressé (25-5-3, 6 KOs) in what can be seen a very intriguing matchup between two tough, durable men. The boxers met and greeted each other recently at the MK Events card in Paris, since both men are now promoted by Malamine Koné whose promotion company will announce date and venue for the bout during the following weeks. Mohoumadi won the EBU title for the second time in his career early this month against Mariano Hilario in Spain via comfortable decision. Rebrassé held the same title in 2014 when he stopped Ali Ndiaye in round 4 to avenge a deeply home-cooked split draw decision which had prevented him to win the vacant belt at the end of their first encounter in 2013.

Rugged body-puncher Sam Eggington (21-3, 13 KOs), from Birmingham, England, who earned the European welterweight title on May 13rd by late stoppage over Spanish Ceferino Rogriguez, will now have to face former Europen Union (EU) titlist Mohamed Mimoune (18-2, 2 KOs) who has just relinquished his minor belt to become the new mandatory challenger for the superior continental boxing prize in his division. The European Boxing Union will call for a purse bid and a deadline soon for boxers’ handlers to reach a private deal.

37-year-old southpaw Valeria Imbrogno (8-0, 1 KO), from Milan, Italy, relinquished his European light flyweight belt as a consequence of her decision of calling it a day over professional boxing. She won the EBU belt last June in Brescia, Italy, stopping Kleopatra Tolnay in six rounds.

The European Union (EU) super middleweight title will now be at stake between co-challengers Nieky Holzken (12-0, 9 KOs), from Holland, and Adasat “Toro” Rodriguez (15-6-2, 10 KOs). The respective purse bid has been called for June 19th if parties will not come to terms by that date.

Italian-Albanian brawler Orial Kolaj (17-5, 11 KOs) is the next in line, being the official chllenger, to face new European Union (EU) light heavyweight titlist Serhiy Demchenko (18-11-1, 12 KOs). Both men know each other very well as they live in Rome and have been sparring many rounds together during the last decade. Managers involved will now have a private negotiation window until June 19th to avoid the purse bid. Demchenko stripped the former champion Hakim Zoulikha of his belt last week in Paris via technical decision, when a couple of deep cuts caused by accidental clashes of heads forced the referee Michael Alexander to halt what was coming out to be a palatable fight after five rounds. Kolaj suffered multiple injuries in the recent part of his career and has not fought since November 2015.