Mojica gets the split decision in Dallas!

Boxing News

By Jeff Zimmerman

Photos: Robert Hughes

The annual “A Night to Fight” fundraiser benefiting the Ring of Hope Boxing Club, a place for the youth of East Dallas to build physical and spiritual discipline, took place once again at the Frontier Flight Museum in Dallas, Texas. This unique venue has an assortment of planes hanging from the rafters, some of which are old historic military fighter planes. The only fighting tonight though was in the ring, where flyweights Josue Morales (4-5-3) from Houston and Dallas’ Oscar Mojica (10-2, 1 KOs) squared off for the ABO flyweight title.

The taller Mojica used his size early to walk down the smaller yet crafty southpaw Morales. Mojica went a little low and was given his first warning by Referee Robert Chapa. In the 2nd round, Mojica went low again and was immediately deducted a point to the dismay of Mojica. Morales spent much of the first couple of rounds trying to counter Mojica and by the third he started to have some success. He used his speed to land his power straight left hand on multiple occasions.

By the 4th round, both guys were finding success. Mojica stalked Morales around the ring and landed a left, right combo and Morales countered right back with his own flurry. Again Mojica was warned for a low blow but no points were deducted. During the 5th and 6th rounds, Mojica and Morales stood toe to toe as the fight seemed up for grabs. Morales showed a little showmanship when he shuffled his feet before unleashing a combination to the head and body of Mojica.

Although Morales was the flashier fighter, Mojica may have landed the more telling blows, although neither fighter was ever hurt. Mojica escaped with a six round split decision winning 59-54 and 58-55 while the third judge had it 58-55 for Morales. Fortunately the point deduction in the 2nd round had no impact and the fight was much closer than the 59-54 score. With the win, Mojica claimed the ABO Flyweight Title.

Artrimus Sartor vs Jesse Angel Hernandez

In the co-main event, super bantamweight Jesse Angel Hernandez (9-1, 7 KOs) out of Fort Worth used a vicious body assault to slow down and eventually stop Artrimus Sartor (3-2) from Cincinnati. Sartor stood in his corner and let Hernandez tee off on him only occasionally firing back. Referee Neal Young warned Sartor he would stop it if he didn’t start punching back. After Hernandez unleased another flurry, the referee waived it off with Sartor standing in his own corner expressionless. The time of stoppage was 2:35 for the TKO victory for Hernandez. Hernandez claimed the American Boxing Organization super bantamweight title with the win.

Kenny Grammer vs Dustin Southichach

Lightweight southpaw Dustin Southichach (4-0, 1 KOs) from San Antonio used Kenny Grammer’s (3-1, 1 KOs) head as a punching bag consistently landing his hard left hand. He pounded Grammer to the head and body but could not put the game Grammer away who tried to counter but was lacking the power to keep Southichach off of him. In an unusual five rounder, all judges gave Southichach the easy unanimous decision of 50-45 on all scorecards.

Abraham Torres vs Edward Vasquez

Dallas lightweight Abraham Torres (3-1-1, 1 KOs) came close to ending the fight in the 1st round when he landed a powerful right hand that staggered Edward Vasquez (1-0-1) but somehow he stayed on his feet. Over the next 3 rounds both guys had their moments landing to the head and body, although they often found themselves tied up. Torres appeared to land the bigger shots but Vasquez was much busier. In the end, all three judges scored it a draw, 38-38 on all scorecards.

Antonio Solorzano vs Arnold Alejandro

In the opening fight at The Ring of Hope fundraiser at the Frontier Flight Museum in Dallas, Texas, both Antonio Solorzano (1-9) and Arnold Alejandro (3-0, 2 KOs) came out slugging from the opening bell. Before the desert was served at the sold out venue, Alejandro had landed the bigger blows and knocked out Solorzano at 33 seconds of the first round. Alejandro remained undefeated with the KO victory.

