Mollo: Zimnoch behaves like 12-year-old girl

By Przemek Garczarczyk

Mike Mollo (21-6, 13 KO), the popular Chicago heavyweight, who mixes 50-60 hours work weeks with boxing, caused quite a stir a year ago when he KO’d then undefeated, 17-0 Krzysztof Zimnoch in less than 120 seconds in Poland. The loss to Mollo is still the only blemish on Zimnoch’s 20-1, 13 KO ledger. Both fighters will meet again – again in Poland – on February 25 to settle their considerable differences. “Merciless” Mollo can’t wait and predicts a repeat…