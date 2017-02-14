Boxing News

Mollo: Zimnoch behaves like 12-year-old girl

By Przemek Garczarczyk

Mike Mollo (21-6, 13 KO), the popular Chicago heavyweight, who mixes 50-60 hours work weeks with boxing, caused quite a stir a year ago when he KO’d then undefeated, 17-0 Krzysztof Zimnoch in less than 120 seconds in Poland. The loss to Mollo is still the only blemish on Zimnoch’s 20-1, 13 KO ledger. Both fighters will meet again – again in Poland – on February 25 to settle their considerable differences. “Merciless” Mollo can’t wait and predicts a repeat…










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.