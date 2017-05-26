Boxing News

Moloney Brothers return on June 3

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBA #11 bantamweight Andrew Moloney (12-0) will clash with Aramis Solis (16-4) over ten rounds at the Function Centre, Melbourne Park, Victoria, Australia on June 3. In other action, Andrew’s brother WBA #9 super bantamweight Jason Moloney (12-0) will do battle against Emanuel Aramdariz (12-2-2) over ten rounds. Also classy super-middleweight Jayde Mitchell (13-1-0) will be in against Istvan Zeller (37-15-0) over ten rounds. Promoter is Lynden Hosking, with Stuart Duncan doing the matchmaking.










