Boxing News

Monabesa wins WBC International Silver title

Unbeaten light flyweight Tibo Monabesa (15-0-1, 7 KOs) beat Rene Patilano (15-3-3, 7 KOs) by twelve round unanimous decision to claim the WBC International Silver title on Saturday night in Jakarta, Indonesia. The first half of the fight was a very even and tactical affair. After the sixth round, Monabesa’s superior stamina began to show. The Indonesian fighter was able to effectively counter Patilano’s attacks and went on to a win a clear points victory. Scores were 116-112, 116-112, 117-111.










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.