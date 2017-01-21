Monabesa wins WBC International Silver title

Boxing News

Unbeaten light flyweight Tibo Monabesa (15-0-1, 7 KOs) beat Rene Patilano (15-3-3, 7 KOs) by twelve round unanimous decision to claim the WBC International Silver title on Saturday night in Jakarta, Indonesia. The first half of the fight was a very even and tactical affair. After the sixth round, Monabesa’s superior stamina began to show. The Indonesian fighter was able to effectively counter Patilano’s attacks and went on to a win a clear points victory. Scores were 116-112, 116-112, 117-111.