Boxing News

Monaghan lashes out at Stevenson

WBC #10, IBF #13, WBO #7 light heavyweight Seanie Monaghan (28-0, 17 KOs) isn’t happy about the decision of WBC light heavy king Adonis “Superman” Stevenson to take a rematch against Andrzej Fonfara instead of him. “Well it seems I got jerked again,” Monaghan posted on Facebook. “Fight with Stevenson is off. I honestly always kinda doubted it was gonna happen. Was he gonna fight an undefeated guy, no, he fights a guy he beat already who just got KOd in one round!?! No wonder nobody respects this punk MFer. Whoever I get next is in trouble.”

Stevenson confirmed via social media that he has a June 3rd rematch against Fonfara in Canada and at a venue to be named. Stevenson survived a knockdown to win a close fight over Fonfara in 2014. The WBC has ordered the winner to face mandatory challenger Eleider Alvarez, who accepted a step-aside deal.










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.