Monaghan lashes out at Stevenson

Boxing News

WBC #10, IBF #13, WBO #7 light heavyweight Seanie Monaghan (28-0, 17 KOs) isn’t happy about the decision of WBC light heavy king Adonis “Superman” Stevenson to take a rematch against Andrzej Fonfara instead of him. “Well it seems I got jerked again,” Monaghan posted on Facebook. “Fight with Stevenson is off. I honestly always kinda doubted it was gonna happen. Was he gonna fight an undefeated guy, no, he fights a guy he beat already who just got KOd in one round!?! No wonder nobody respects this punk MFer. Whoever I get next is in trouble.”

Stevenson confirmed via social media that he has a June 3rd rematch against Fonfara in Canada and at a venue to be named. Stevenson survived a knockdown to win a close fight over Fonfara in 2014. The WBC has ordered the winner to face mandatory challenger Eleider Alvarez, who accepted a step-aside deal.