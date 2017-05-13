Moncelli to face Nicchi tonight for WBC International title

Boxing News

By Marco Bratusch

Tonight at the Pala Vespucci in Rome, Italy, Davide Buccioni’s BBT Production will stage a five-bout boxing card featuring Felice Moncelli (16-4-1, 5 KOs) vs. Adriano Nicchi (24-5-2, 11 KOs) for the vacant WBC International super welterweight title as the main event. The 23-year-old Moncelli, a two-time Italian champion from Corato di Bari, is expected to provide a good performance after his disputed victory against Francesco Lezzi last January. The young fighter looks to be a man able to shaken his foe almost every time he lands a clean punch from mid-range, yet definitely struggles when he faces a decent boxer that knows how to box at long distance, using straight punches or lateral movements.

In this aspect, the good experience at national levels that Nicchi brings on the table, a former Italian title holder himself and former European challenger, might pose some issues for Moncelli even though the latter is expected to pass the exam. Plus, the fact that Nicchi stylistically is not a slickster but usually likes to exchange leather with his opponent can give the fans an entertaining scrap in terms of action. Sportitalia televsion will brodcast the night in Italy from 10 PM, local time (GMT +1).

Earlier during the full boxing dedicated afternoon in east Rome, Italia Thunder team will take on the Colombia Heroicos, the only debutant team of the 2017 season, in the first quarter-finals of the WSB tournament. Several Rio 2016 Olympians boxers are expected to compete in this amateur exhibition.