Monica, Glenys make weight in Colombia

Boxing News

By Héctor Villarreal

Colombian female lightweights, Monica Henao (1-0) and Glenys Cardona (2-12-2) met the scale for their anticipated 4 rounds fight on Saturday at Municipio del Palmar, Varela, Atlantic Department, Colombia. Henao, a beautiful former round card girl turned pro fighter, who debuted last year in Germany, hit the scale on 132.5 pounds, while Cardona, a more experienced local warrior weighed 131.

Henao vs Cardona is promoted by Juan Carlos Devia´s ProBox del Caribe in the Noche de Campeones II event headed by the clash between male super lightweights Eduard Merriaga (7-0) and Wilmer Ruiz (6-1), scheduled for 10 rounds.