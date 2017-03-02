Morán defends silver on Telemundo Friday

Boxing News

Local lightweight favorite Antonio “Toño” Morán (20-2, 13 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico faces Richard Zamora (14-1, 8KOs) of San Luis Potosi, Mexico this Friday on Boxeo Telemundo Ford at The Carpa Astros in Mexico, City. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds with Moran’s WBC Latino Silver lightweight title at stake.

Morán won his title in his last appearance on Telemundo last July. He dropped a close non-title fight 8 round decision in his last fight but is determined to get back on track. His first priority is to successfully defend his belt against Zamora this Friday and then on to bigger fights.

What do you know about your opponent?

I really don’t know anything about him aside from him having a good record. I have trained hard though and prepared for any style that he brings to the fight.

You’re fighting in front of your home crowd. Do you feel this is an advantage for you?

Honestly having the home crowd supporting me is not a factor. I have the same mindset regardless of where I am fighting.

You mentioned in your last interview with Fightnews.com that your style is more of a technical one where you like to defeat your opponents by decision. Has your views changed on that coming off of a narrow decision loss?

It will be depend on how the fight is going but yes I do feel I need to be more aggressive now, so if the fight goes the distance it is a clear victory in my favor.

Have you set new goals for your career for 2017?

I have to win this fight first of all and then back on track to getting in contention for a world title fight.

What are you thoughts now being in your second consecutive fight on Telemundo in their main event?

I am very excited. My last fight on the network went really well where I scored a big victory. I am hoping to have a repeat of that performance or even better this time around.

Doors open 7:30 PM, First bell at 8:00 PM. 6 more bouts are scheduled. Telemundo Network will televise in the US starting at 11:35 PM ET. Tuto Zabala, Jr., All Star Boxing, Inc is presenting the show in association with Producciones Deportivas. Carpa Astros is located at Calzada de Tlalpan #855, Delegacion Benito Juarez, Mexico City, MX. Tel: 55 55799078. For tickets: www.carpaastros.com.mx.