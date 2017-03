Boxing News

Local lightweight favorite Antonio “Toño” Morán (21-2, 14 KOs) needed just 92 seconds to annihilate Richard Zamora (14-2, 8 KOs) of San Luis Potosi, on Friday night at the Carpa Astros in Mexico, City. The scheduled ten rounder for Moran’s WBC Latino Silver lightweight title, ended abruptly when Moran landed a crushing right to Zamora’s jaw that sent him to the canvas. Zamora beat the count, but was deemed unable to continue.